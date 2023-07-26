Dubai flights: Airline announces 100kg baggage allowance for passengers

The campaign titled 'Bring All That You Can For Your Family and Friends' will end on July 31 for UAE residents flying from Dubai to Lahore and Islamabad

Pakistani carrier Serene Air is offering passengers to carry up to 100kg baggage allowance from Dubai.

The young carrier of the South Asian country is offering a 70kg baggage allowance to economy class passengers with a maximum of 3 pieces of check-in baggage. While travellers flying in Serene Plus (business class) are allowed to carry up to 100kg with a maximum of 4 pieces of luggage. Each piece should not exceed 32kg.

The airline said in a tweet that this facility is available on its Airbus 330-200. The campaign – 'Bring All That You Can For Your Family and Friends' – will end on July 31 for UAE residents flying from Dubai to Lahore and Islamabad.

Dubai-Pakistan is one of the busiest routes as the UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, with a majority of them living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Pakistani citizens are the second largest community in the UAE.

In addition, the private carrier is offering a 60kg baggage allowance to passengers from Sharjah to Lahore and Islamabad also till the end of this month.

The airline is also in the process of expanding its cabin crew team. It will hold walk-in interviews for the crew in Lahore on August 3 and in Karachi on August 8.

The minimum age should be 26 years and the applicant must be fluent in English and Urdu.

Pakistan recently abolished the requirement of presenting a Covid-19 vaccine certificate upon arrival for all passengers.

