Dubai: Over 3,000 sanitation engineers to keep city clean during Eid Al Adha

Islam Belaribi's content ranges from personal experiences to motivational messages and practical advice on coping with cancer
Dubai Municipality has allocated 3,150 field supervisors and sanitation engineers to keep the emirate clean during the Eid Al Adha holidays.
This move is part of the civic body’s plan to manage public cleanliness operations and community services in different areas during the long holiday period.
The municipality’s efforts include implementing technical programs, creating work plans, and coordinating supervisory and field activities. The workers will cover all roads including highways, residential areas, markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities. More than 2,300km of roads will be monitored and cleaned in the mammoth programme.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
These efforts reflect the authority's commitment to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness in public services throughout the year, especially during special occasions, holidays, and events hosted by Dubai.
Dubai Municipality’s workforce includes a team of 250 supervisory and control staff to monitor and manage basic cleaning duties. They will oversee handling both routine and emergency field reports as well as supervising a team of 2,250 sanitation engineers across Dubai.
The cleaning team will operate in a four-shift system, equipped with necessary resources. In addition, a group of 650 cleaning engineers have been allocated from the private sector to supervise cleaning operations in tourist, industrial, and desert areas.
The municipality has assigned a field team comprising seven field supervisors and 84 sanitation engineers to operate in a three-shift system every day, to clean up public beaches. Earlier the civic body had announced that eight beaches will be reserved only for families during the holiday period.
The beaches of Corniche Al Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Jebel Ali will be open only to families. The municipality will also allocate a 140-member safety and rescue team to enhance beach safety during the period.
A team of nine inspectors and field supervisors will also ensure cleanliness of investment areas and monitor the compliance of real estate development companies with approved work systems.
For main roads spanning 2,300km, the municipality has designated an exclusive team of 155 sanitation engineers and 10 supervisory and monitoring personnel to ensure the cleanliness in four separate shifts.
The operational strategies of the municipality have been created to tackle all emergencies, ensuring the hygiene of main roads and highways.
Necessary resources have also been allocated for waste collection and transportation including prompt cleaning of accident sites along external roads and highways.
A fleet of 759 automated vehicles – including light vehicles and heavy equipment units- will complete different routine field operations and respond to emergencies. During the Eid Al Adha holidays, the fleet will run 456 daily programmes on an average, which include duties such as cleaning, addressing complaints, reporting incidents and regular field inspections.
To ensure general cleanliness operations throughout the holiday, Dubai Municipality has scheduled and controlled landfills, waste disposal locations, and treatment facilities.
During the holidays, Al Qusais landfill and Bayada landfill will be operational around the clock and the medical waste incinerator at Jebel Ali Hazardous Waste Treatment Plant will also operate without interruption, in addition to the control room at Warsan waste-to-energy conversion facility.
The authority has streamlined access to various services, including the submission of requests for the convenience of the public and customers through its website. The services include applying for permits to dispose of hazardous waste, commercial waste, and unnecessary materials.
Individuals can also request for wide range of services including contracting with waste collection and transportation companies, securing a no-objection certificate for infrastructure and construction projects and adding or changing the location of waste containers. On the first day of Eid Al Adha, the services for collecting bulk waste will be temporarily discontinued and will resume on the following days.
Dubai Municipality has urged the public to adhere to guidelines, preserve public facilities, prevent barbecuing on green areas, refrain from littering in public places, and ensure proper waste disposal in a manner that maintain the emirate’s cleanliness.
ALSO READ:
Islam Belaribi's content ranges from personal experiences to motivational messages and practical advice on coping with cancer
The amended hours are meant to ensure smooth operations during the festival
When Ahmad found the wallet in Al Muhaisnah 4 area, he knew exactly what he had to do
Exiting the country with the child without the consent of the other parent could earlier amount to 'abduction'
Recently, one patrol officer entered a burning car to save a trapped driver
The pardon comes owing to the good conduct and behaviour by the prisoners during their sentence
The UAE was also the second-largest source of remittances, which have been one of the critical sources of foreign exchange earnings for Pakistan
Senior citizens, low-income retirees, and families of deceased nationals have been exempted from housing loan payments of over Dh262.8 million