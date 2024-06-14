Dubai: Over 3,000 sanitation engineers to keep city clean during Eid Al Adha

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 10:42 AM

Dubai Municipality has allocated 3,150 field supervisors and sanitation engineers to keep the emirate clean during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

This move is part of the civic body’s plan to manage public cleanliness operations and community services in different areas during the long holiday period.

The municipality’s efforts include implementing technical programs, creating work plans, and coordinating supervisory and field activities. The workers will cover all roads including highways, residential areas, markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities. More than 2,300km of roads will be monitored and cleaned in the mammoth programme.

These efforts reflect the authority's commitment to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness in public services throughout the year, especially during special occasions, holidays, and events hosted by Dubai.

Integrated workforce

Dubai Municipality’s workforce includes a team of 250 supervisory and control staff to monitor and manage basic cleaning duties. They will oversee handling both routine and emergency field reports as well as supervising a team of 2,250 sanitation engineers across Dubai.

The cleaning team will operate in a four-shift system, equipped with necessary resources. In addition, a group of 650 cleaning engineers have been allocated from the private sector to supervise cleaning operations in tourist, industrial, and desert areas.

The municipality has assigned a field team comprising seven field supervisors and 84 sanitation engineers to operate in a three-shift system every day, to clean up public beaches. Earlier the civic body had announced that eight beaches will be reserved only for families during the holiday period.

The beaches of Corniche Al Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Jebel Ali will be open only to families. The municipality will also allocate a 140-member safety and rescue team to enhance beach safety during the period.

A team of nine inspectors and field supervisors will also ensure cleanliness of investment areas and monitor the compliance of real estate development companies with approved work systems.

Cleanliness of roads

For main roads spanning 2,300km, the municipality has designated an exclusive team of 155 sanitation engineers and 10 supervisory and monitoring personnel to ensure the cleanliness in four separate shifts.

The operational strategies of the municipality have been created to tackle all emergencies, ensuring the hygiene of main roads and highways.

Necessary resources have also been allocated for waste collection and transportation including prompt cleaning of accident sites along external roads and highways.