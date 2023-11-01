Dubai: Over 200 items in UAE flag colours sold in supermarkets as Nov 3 draws close

From key chains to caps, shops offer a wide selection of objects catering to shoppers' daily needs

Photos: Shihab/KT

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 4:09 PM

The spirit of patriotism is taking over Dubai yet again, as Flag Day (November 3) draws closer.

The vibrant hues of red, green, white and black have taken over souqs, supermarkets, and grocery stores in the city.

Shoppers entering these stores are greeted with a patriotic display as stores are now displaying several items in the colours of the UAE flag.

Residents can explore a diverse range of over 200 items available in the national flag's colours. From key chains, cardboards, and mugs to caps, dresses, and t-shirts, stores are offering a wide selection that not only reflects the nation's pride but also caters to the daily needs of shoppers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has called out to all ministries, government departments, and institutions to raise the country’s flag high on November 3.

“From Emiratis to expatriates, many are buying the items in the colour of the flag. And after the rulers called out to residents, they believe it’s a must to raise the flag high taking pride in the nation's identity,” said Abdul Badi, a vendor at the Deira Old Souq.

“The most in-demand item for the flag day is the shawl with photos of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the ruler of Dubai. People come to us specifically looking out for these shawls. The average price of these per piece is Dh30,” said Badi.

“These shawls are worn the whole day displaying a sense of pride in the nation,” added Badi.

Salespersons at supermarkets mentioned that items with the colours of the flag, especially flags themselves, are selling a lot. Ashraf Moideen, a salesperson at Naif Market said: “Products with colours matching the national flag are in high demand on the flag day compared to the national day."

“We have been experiencing massive footfall and delivery requests in the last 3 days. We are anticipating more orders until tomorrow night,” said Moideen.

Flags at the souk are sold in dozens, with prices ranging from Dh10 to Dh2,400 depending on the size. “Customised flags over 15 meters in length and 3 meters in breadth are available based on customer preferences," said Moideen.

Night to Night, a supermarket located in Al Nahda, has dedicated a special section to celebrate Flag Day. In this exclusive area, they are offering a diverse range of more than 200 items. These include boxes, bags, hair clips, badges, caps, t-shirts, dresses, stationery, coffee mugs, jackets, ribbons, pens, balloon arches, gift boxes, dancing canes, scarves, shawls, gift tags, face paint, marker pens, umbrellas, and bunting.

ALSO READ: