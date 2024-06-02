Dubai: Over 11,500 residential plots allocated in last two years, says Sheikh Hamdan

This came during a phone call today with Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State
More than 11,500 residential land plots have been allocated and loans worth Dh8-billion granted to citizens over the past two years, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on Sunday.
He said a total of 3,300 residential land plots were recently distributed in Al Yalayis and Latifa City, fulfilling all such requests for the year 2023.
A total of 1,367 housing units have also been constructed in the emirate, Sheikh Hamdan said further.
The Crown Prince of Dubai made the announcement on X after a review of the housing programmes in Dubai that come under the High Committee for Development and Citizens' Affairs.
