Dubai opens new Dh2-million station in Jebel Ali to monitor air pollution

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 8:44 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 8:50 PM

Dubai now has an air quality monitoring station that can measure 101 types of air pollutants. Equipped with 11 sensors, the Dh2-million facility was launched at Jebel Ali on Wednesday to mark World Environment Day.

It is the first fixed air quality monitoring station built by the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, and is in line with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

The initiative is part of broader efforts led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to adopt and implement projects aimed at improving the overall quality of life in Dubai.

At the launch, Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO, PCFC, emphasised the PCFC's commitment to enhancing quality of life and environmental sustainability. "The initiative underscores the essential role of the environment in our future development strategies, aligning with the emirate's efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and provide a healthy and sustainable environment for residents and expatriates."

The choice of Jebel Ali for the station's location aims to improve air quality across Dubai, particularly in areas overseen by the corporation, ensuring a clean and healthy business environment through continuous air quality monitoring and assessment.