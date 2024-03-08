UAE

Dubai: Open day at university postponed due to rains, inclement weather

The educational institution announced that it was going to postpone the open day that it had earlier planned for Saturday, March 9, 2024

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 2:09 PM

Inclement weather in the UAE has caused several organisations to cancel events that may have been planned for the weekend. One among them is the Emirates Aviation University.

The educational institution announced that it was going to postpone the open day that it had earlier planned for Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, it added, "We will promptly inform you of the new date. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for updates. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

According to authorities, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from Friday, March 8, evening till Sunday, March 10, noon, leading to floods in some areas. Strong winds could result in low visibility on the roads. The weather will be at its worst from Friday midnight till Saturday midnight.

All roads leading to valleys and mountains will be closed in the UAE this weekend as the country braces for “severe” weather conditions. The roads will remain closed as long as the bad weather persists.

ALSO READ:

