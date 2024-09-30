Dubai: Omniyat launches Dh7 billion project at Palm Jumeirah

Some 100,000 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have now fled to Syria from Lebanon
Dubai-based private property developer Omniyat on Monday announced the launch of a new $1.9 billion (Dh7 billion) project at the Monaco Yacht Show.
Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), the Alba Residences have on offer two-bedroom furnished, three-bedroom unfurnished, as well as three or four-bedroom simplex, duplex units, and penthouses. The project will provide private sanctuaries on the Eastern Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, offering views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa
“The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, represents OMNIYAT’s vision of reimagined luxury by the sun and sea in Dubai. With this project, we’re providing a level of residential living previously unseen in the emirate, influenced by the incredible talent and inspirational ethos of Zaha Hadid Architects and operated by our longstanding partner, Dorchester Collection,” said Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Omniyat.
“This project is particularly special as it offers a harmonious blend of nature and cutting-edge design. Dubai derives so much of its charm and lifestyle from its seaside location, and The Alba – featuring Omniyat’s signature focus on crafting privacy-centric,” he said.
Christopher Cowdray, President of Dorchester Collection, said: “The Alba is our next luxury chapter in Dubai. Each space will be a sanctuary within an exclusive enclave that will offer residents and guests both privacy and serenity. This next-level lifestyle and hospitality experience will be combined with the impeccable service of Dorchester Collection; the foundation of our culture is the care we have for our guests and people, which has been celebrated globally. With panoramic views across the sea and the city’s famous landmarks, The Alba will provide redefined luxury through exceptional design in an environment where nature and wellness converge.”
Guests and residents will also have Dorchester Collection’s first garden retreat by the sea with its expansive private terraces and wellness offerings.
The Alba will become the twelfth Dorchester Collection hotel globally, and the second in the Middle East region, with the first being The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.
