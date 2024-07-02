Dubai: Now, rent or own floating villas that will sail on Arabian Gulf

The initiative will pinpoint the most affected residential areas across the emirate
Dubai, which is renowned for its uber-luxurious living, is set to offer another marvel — mobile or floating villas that will cruise the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf.
To build these floating villas that will resemble houseboats in terms of flexibility, as many as 48 aquatic vessels are being repurposed by a marine construction group. The villas will be completely manufactured in the UAE.
A two-bedroom villa will come for Dh29 million; a three-bedroom for Dh 32 million while a four-bedroom villa will cost Dh46 million.
On Monday, Khaleej Times had the exclusive opportunity to tour the first villa, which is ready and anchored at Dubai Palm Marina. Eight out of a total of forty-eight Neptune villas are currently in the final stages of completion.
Claudia Gomes, Commercial Director for El Bahrawy Group, said, “'Neptune’, the first floating and mobile villa, is part of the Kempinski Floating Palace resort project. The plan features a floating hotel surrounded by 48 luxury mobile villas that will have an estimated market value of Dh1.6 billion upon completion. It is the first of its kind in the world. There are a lot of floating villas, in the Maldives for example, but they are all docked.”
These villas feature a two-story layout plus a rooftop, collectively spanning 6,300 square feet or 2,100 square feet per level.
Gomes said: “During the off-peak season, these villas would be rented out at a cost of around Dh50,000 per night. We don’t rent per hour like yachts do. All the services are à la carte, provided by Kempinski. Each villa comes with a total crew of six — one captain who will sail the boat, along with three deckhands and two stewards.”
Gomes pointed out the construction of each villa typically takes 12 months with the four-bedroom ones taking a bit longer.
“The two-bedroom villas are 5,800 square feet, three bedrooms are 6,500 square feet and the four-bedroom villas are quite spacious … wider and longer, and are 10,400 square feet.”
Weighing around 220 tonnes, the ground floor of the three-bedroom villa accommodates a living room, an open-concept dining area, a kitchen, a guest restroom, a crew chamber, a service room, a cockpit, an outdoor seating space, and a platform designed for storing and launching jet skis.
The upper level comprises three bedrooms, walk-in closets, and two bathrooms.
The rooftop is embellished with a private infinity swimming pool encircled by glass walls, alongside outdoor seating, a designated barbecue area, an external driving control station, and a display screen.
Gomes said when a client decides to buy a villa, they have two options. After purchase they can allow Kempinski to manage and rent out the villa, benefiting from the rental income, or they can choose to keep it for personal use.
“When it is under the hotel’s management, a crew trained in hospitality ensures a high level of service. If it’s for private use, we can also provide a crew of at least six people to maintain the villa or the owner can use their own crew. Many owners already have a yacht with a captain and crew, who can also manage this villa by themselves.”
However, if an owner is qualified to sail a vessel of this size, they can do so by themselves. “We can help them understand the instruments and details of operating such a large vessel,” she added.
While discussing travel time, Gomes said a round trip to the Burj Al Arab generally takes two hours, whereas a return trip to Abu Dhabi would take 12 hours.
“The Neptune villas are something for people to enjoy, gliding slowly along the coast, not to go into open waters. It has a cruising speed ranging from 6 to 8 knots, with a maximum speed of up to 12 knots per hour, utilising eco-friendly engines that can also operate on electric power. Everything has been designed at the shipyard in Ras Al Khaimah and fully constructed here with the collaboration of Kempinski. They contributed to the layout and décor. Every detail is curated for a luxurious experience. It is a solid investment as these villas are managed by a luxury hotel management company,” said the Portuguese expat.
Advanced technological systems further enhance the villa’s appeal, enabling smart control of lighting and temperature, along with convenient access to entertainment screens via mobile devices.
“These mobile villas offer investors an ROI of around 8 percent. Moreover, it is an exclusive asset, unique to its owners. Currently, the villas have been primarily sold to Russians and Indians,” she added.
Mohamed El Bahrawy, Chairman of El Bahrawy Group, said, “The project’s success is evident through the significant interest it has garnered from investors across various Asian and Western nations. Our commitment is to uphold the exceptional standards of quality and luxury synonymous with Dubai and the UAE.”
