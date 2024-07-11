Dubai: Now, complete all govt services in one day as new VIP centre opens

Depending on the type of unit, technicians charge up to Dh200 to fix AC units installed in homes
A new premium one-stop shop for government services officially opened today at the Art of Living Mall in Al Barsha 2. The centre aims to provide a seamless and efficient experience for VIP customers who seek a quiet and smooth process for their government-related needs.
The centre is open from 8am to 4pm, and 5pm to 9pm from Monday to Saturday.
The centre's efficiency is a key selling point. It targets completing all necessary paperwork and approvals within 15-30 minutes, unless there is a specific government agreement that requires additional time.
"We have a target. From receiving the transaction to the end of the transaction, no more than half an hour," stated Badr Al Blooshi, the centre's Director Manager.
The centre aims to provide a seamless and efficient experience for VIP customers who seek a quiet and smooth process for their government-related needs. He also explained the rationale behind the location choice: "We don't have many walk-in customers here, and this place is ideal for our target audience of VIP clients who want a peaceful environment to handle their affairs."
The centre offers a comprehensive range of government services, including the Department of Economy and Tourism, and the Dubai Land Department. It plans to expand to medical examinations, car inspections, gas inspections, and even airport-related services in the future. "All small and big things related to the government will be present here," said Al Blooshi. "The person or investor will have all the documents ready, and all these procedures will be done in one day."
The facility boasts 14 dedicated service counters where clients and customers can wait comfortably until their transactions are processed. The overall ambiance and amenities are intended to provide an elevated experience compared to traditional government service centres.
The centre also simplifies the process of collecting taxes, with agents quickly checking the required documents and providing the necessary information to the accountant, who then guides the client through the private meeting rooms to finalise the procedures.
