Dubai: Now, call a dentist to your home; get treatment in 45 minutes

Dubai residents may have witnessed professional planners preparing homes for house parties or parlour specialists setting up salon equipment for beauty services, but now, the emirate will also see a dentist and his team arriving at their doorstep, transforming their home into a temporary clinic.

Additionally, patients will be able to soon track their doctor’s arrival at their homes in real-time, just like monitoring the progress of a food delivery.

The new at-home dentist service, which is currently expanding its pool of doctors, offers licensed professionals available daily from 8am to midnight, providing the convenience of receiving dental care without leaving the home.

Dentists will arrive within 45 minutes or as per scheduled appointments, ensuring timely and personalised care to meet individual needs.

“Our doctors will reach in 30 to 45 minutes, once we get a call. It's likely to take an average time of 26 minutes to reach across Dubai. Equipped with advanced Swiss portable dental technology, our DHA-licensed dentists offer a comprehensive range of dental care services, including oral examinations, professional teeth cleaning and whitening, dental emergency treatments, paediatric and geriatric dentistry, fillings, crowns, and simple extractions. Our soft launch has already happened and it’ll be rolled out fully next week,” Pavan Sharma, CEO and MD at First Response Healthcare told Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

How does it work?

He emphasised this service eliminates waiting time, alleviates people of their pain much faster, and may even help reduce traffic on roads.

In this setup, there is a doctor, a nurse, and a driver, all operating from a specialised vehicle. The vehicle is fully equipped with an extensive range of medical equipment, medications, and point-of-care diagnostic devices. It contains everything from an ECG machine to an oxygen cylinder and a pulse oximeter—ensuring that every essential instrument is readily available.

“The team requires about 15 minutes to set up all the equipment inside the patient’s house, including the foldable dental chair. The team members carry two suitcases, unpack the necessary items, and arrange them efficiently to create a functional medical space,” he added.

Sharma pointed out that there are certain procedures that require larger infrastructure and a patient’s condition is thoroughly assessed before initiating the treatment.

“For patients with conditions such as diabetes, cardiac issues, leukaemia, or blood disorders, a more robust infrastructure is necessary. The primary concern during dental procedures is managing blood flow. Approximately 70 per cent of dental procedures can be safely conducted at home, while the remaining 30 per cent are performed in a controlled clinical environment, determined after evaluating the patient’s condition. We conduct blood tests and other necessary investigations before proceeding with treatment."

Complex procedures, such as wisdom tooth extractions or implants requiring advanced surgical care, are avoided as it can lead to complications. He added, “However, simpler procedures like root canals, the extraction of mobile or non-complicated teeth, and extractions for children or senior citizens can be performed at home. These procedures are carried out in strict adherence to DHA guidelines, ensuring a high standard of hygiene and infection control.” Last year, a mobile, foldable dental clinic became the Middle East's first government health service to offer 'at-home' treatment for patients in the UAE. This mobile dental service by Emirates Health Services (EHS) has proved especially helpful for patients who are unable to visit in person due to specific medical or physical conditions. “Healthcare delivery is evolving, with home-based care becoming a preferred option, much like food delivery. Unlike leisure activities where people go out to feel better, healthcare often involves distress situations where most prefer solutions at home. Shifting primary care to homes can significantly reduce the burden on government infrastructure, as primary care doesn't require extensive facilities. Emergencies or surgeries, which demand advanced infrastructure, typically occur only a few times in a lifetime,” added Sharma. Sharma mentioned that a slightly higher fee is charged for at-home dental services to account for the costs and added convenience. “Clinics typically charge Dh100–300, while we charge around Dh400. This accounts for travel and the fact that a dentist can see only about 4 patients daily, compared to 30 in a clinic. Additional procedure costs are aligned with market rates. While we are insurance-approved, we are not cashless; patients pay upfront and claim reimbursement based on their policy's eligibility. Some policies cover home services; others do not. We provide all necessary forms for reimbursement and have not been rejected by any insurance, serving many global patients,” he added. ALSO READ: Dubai: Kitchen-free homes soon as food delivery industry grows, billionaire predicts