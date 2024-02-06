Dubai: Non-oil foreign trade reaches Dh2-trillion target one year before deadline

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 5:32 PM

Non-oil foreign trade in Dubai has reached Dh2 trillion - a target that was set by the Dubai Ruler and the Council back in 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to make the announcement, pointing out how the emirate triumphed despite extraordinary circumstances.

He detailed how his team warned him against the high target of Dh2 trillion by 2025, considering the Covid-19 pandemic had just struck the world, disrupting global trade movement.

"Life experiences taught me that crises are the best time to develop and think outside the ordinary," said the leader.

After the target was set, Dubai launched numerous initiatives, developed policies, and tackled the pandemic efficiently.

"Today," said Sheikh Mohammed on Tuesday, "a year before the deadline, we have reached our goal, thanks to God and his success."

