Dubai: New speed limit announced on two major roads

The RTA announced an increase in the maximum speed limit on parts of Al Amardi Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street on Monday.
The change will be effective from September 30.
The new speed limits will be as follows in certain areas:
The speed limits on parts of Al Amardi Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street have been adjusted and standardised in coordination with the Dubai Police General HQ.
Traffic signs and road markings will be replaced in these areas with the new maximum speed limit.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said this decision aims to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety on these two streets. Both streets have recently been developed and expanded, leading to an increase in the number of lanes and improvements to the intersections.
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has undergone several development projects, including the development of the overpass at Dubai Al Ain Road. Work is ongoing to develop Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, with the completion of all overpasses on the street expected by 2030, which will facilitate the application of the 100 km/h maximum speed limit along the entire street.
In addition, Al Amardi Street has been expanded, service roads have been constructed, and the roundabout with Al Khawaneej Street has been transformed into a signal-controlled intersection, improving traffic flow and safety.
