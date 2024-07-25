Dubai: New 'silent radars' to catch traffic violations in residential areas

KT Photos: Shihab

The Dubai Police will set up ‘silent radars’ across residential neighbourhoods, Khaleej Times can reveal. These devices are called ‘silent’ because they don’t flash like traditional radars do.

These aim to detect more than just speeding violations, in order to encourage drivers to maintain proper safety practices like wearing seatbelts and refraining from using mobile phones, a top official said.

Some residents use mobile phones or don’t buckle up while driving within their communities for a quick grocery run. However, the traffic law applies even if one is driving within residential neighbourhoods. Failure to fasten your seatbelt can lead to a fine of Dh400 and 4 black points, while using a hand-held phone while driving can result in a fine of Dh800 and 4 black points.

It was not immediately clear when the silent radars would be set up.

The authority stated that behavioural fines are always double-checked before they are issued.

Salma Mohammed Rashed Almarri, head of Traffic Awareness section, said: "The Dubai Police officers always double check the fines taken by video footage before releasing it, especially in behavioural violations like holding phones and fastening seatbelts."

More than just speeding

Hassan Ali Taleb Alhamer from the Traffic Technology Department explained that there are different kinds of radars in Dubai. “Many people think they only detect speeding, however, they also catch illegal U-turns and other traffic violations."

According to the Dubai Police officer, the Emirates' roads feature a range of “advanced traffic control technologies". They detect mobile phone usage while driving and seat belt violations, among others.

The radars installed on Dubai roads are capable of monitoring six main lanes on a highway, in addition to two side lanes. They can read licence plates and identify if they are obscured or hidden in any way.

These hi-tech devices can detect speeding and other violations even if a vehicle is partially obscured by another.

Officer Salma stressed that motorists in Dubai have to stop completely at pedestrian intersections. They have to wait until the pedestrian has completely crossed. Failure to do so is punishable by a Dh500 fine.

