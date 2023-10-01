Dubai: New road project to double capacity on key street, revamp 4 main intersections

The confiscated vehicles will only be released after paying an impoundment fee of up to Dh50,000
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday said it awarded a Dh689 million contract for the improvement of Hessa Street, which would double the capacity.
The project will see an increase in the number of lanes from two to four in each direction, accommodating 8,000 vehicles per hour in each direction. The project works also include constructing a 13.5-kilometre cycling track.
Hessa Street is a key artery connecting Dubai’s three main highways Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. It also connects some popular communities in New Dubai such as Al Barsha, JVC, Al Sufouh, and Dubai Sports City among others.
The project spans 4.5 km from the intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to the intersection with Al Khail Road. It features revamping four main intersections along Hessa Street, namely, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road.
“The project serves several residential and development communities, such as Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha residential area, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The population of areas served by the project is expected to reach more than 640,000 individuals by 2030,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of RTA.
He said a 13.5 km track for bicycles and e-scooters measuring 4.5 metres in width, 2.5 metres for bicycles and e-scooters, and 2 metres for pedestrians will be built along the road.
“The track connects Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills via Hessa Street, serving residential areas like Al Sufouh, Al Barsha, and Barsha Heights. It improves the first and last-mile connectivity by linking with the Dubai Internet City Metro Station along with commercial and service destinations in the vicinity,” said Al Tayer.
The new cycling track will have two bridges. The first bridge crosses Sheikh Zayed Road, and the second crosses Al Khail Road and measures 5 metres in width — 3 metres for bicycles and e-scooters, and the remaining two meters for pedestrians. The design of the Al Khail Road bridge has a unique geometric inspiration from the surrounding environment.
