Dubai: New mental health framework to provide early detection, prevention, support

A mental wealth framework launched in Dubai Monday aims to develop a comprehensive model of care that includes early detection, intervention, enhancement, and prevention.
The Dh105-million project will have a range of initiatives for the early detection of “any factors that might affect an individual's mental and emotional state or levels of positive energy”.
It also aims to provide care, support, and counselling services necessary to enhance psychological and community stability, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said.
“Additionally, the framework focuses on the educational environment, and empowering school staff and parents to develop students' psychological capacities. It also seeks to increase levels of satisfaction and happiness among community members,” the DHA said in a Press statement.
A series of studies will be conducted to ensure the “continuous measurement and achievement of psychological and community stability for individuals”. These include those prioritised in the framework: The elderly, children, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases.
Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director-general of the DHA, said mental wealth is an integral part of the health and welfare of the community. It is one of the most important strategic objectives of major cities around the world, especially given the rapid pace of daily life. “Achieving this objective requires scientific and systematic intervention to manage the demands and pressures of everyday life and their potential consequences.”
The framework was designed to support the “diverse and harmonious nature” of Dubai’s community. The framework is based on the latest best practices for promoting mental well-being.
