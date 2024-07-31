Dubai: New mall worth Dh40 million to support emirate's mosques

With schools closed and many residents travelling abroad for holidays, motorists enjoy reduced commute time during the summer
The Endowments and Minors' Affairs Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF) said an eco-friendly endowment mall that will finance mosque affairs in the emirate is around 17 per cent complete.
The project is part of Dubai's 'Mosques Endowment' campaign that supports the Dubai Mosques Endowments Fund whose proceeds are meant to meet the needs of mosques.
Spanning a total area of 165,000 square feet in the Al Khawaneej area, the mall will feature 29 shops, a large shopping centre, a medical centre, restaurants, and a fitness centre. It will also include service facilities, roads, garden areas, parking lots, and two prayer rooms for men and women.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The estimated cost of the mall's construction is Dh40 million, while its expected annual revenues of Dh8 million will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments.
The mall is being built in accordance with international standards for green buildings, using eco-friendly materials and construction techniques, as well as the latest technologies to generate, save, and recycle energy tapping advanced solutions including solar and renewable energy sources.
Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AWQAF Dubai, was briefed on the progress of work at the project site. He was accompanied by Khalid Al Thani, Deputy Secretary-General, several division managers from AWQAF Dubai, and the engineers overseeing the project.
Al Mutawa called on all government and private entities, institutions, and individuals to contribute to the campaign of building the sustainable endowment project, which represents an innovative model for the Foundation's projects in supporting mosques in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
With schools closed and many residents travelling abroad for holidays, motorists enjoy reduced commute time during the summer
It is a common and natural experience for many parents, particularly mothers, who need time to adapt to their new phase of life
The patients had cancer, injuries, blood diseases, congenital conditions, neurological conditions, cardiac and liver and renal diseases
The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured due to the natural calamities
The Municipality has carried out a total of 52,233 inspection visits in various fields from January to June 2024
Flydubai advised passengers to regularly check their flight status
The initiative aims to achieve full coverage of inspection areas, double the speed of preparing reports, and ensure the reliability of outputs
Producing honey is not just a business, but a passion he has been following since the age of five