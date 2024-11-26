Dubai: New health insurance plan announced for seniors; premium starts from Dh16,700

A new health insurance plan has been launched in Dubai to meet the healthcare needs of senior residents. Touted to be a first-of-its-kind scheme, it ensures that seniors have access to comprehensive medical services ranging from preventive care to advanced treatment.

‘Vibrance Senior’ has been rolled out by Dubai Insurance and Aster DM Healthcare.

Khaleej Times can reveal that premiums range between Dh16,693 and Dh27,591 annually, depending on the beneficiary's age. For those aged between 65 and 69, the annual premium is Dh16,693; for those between 70 and 74, it costs Dh22,146; and for seniors in the 75-79 age group, it is Dh27,591.

The premiums are “indicative” and subject to the individual's medical history. There are two plans — one offering an annual pharmacy limit of Dh3,000 with a 20 per cent co-pay; and the other Dh5,000. Shared benefits include a Dh150,000 annual limit; free full health screening at home within the first 30 days of policy activation; and emergency coverage, among others.

The all-inclusive package includes:

Specialised chronic disease and arthritis care

Chronic disease management

Comprehensive coverage — from preventive screenings to advanced tertiary care

Home-based access: Patients can access consultations and follow-ups from their homes, facilitated by TruDoc’s telehealth platform.

Using the latest technology, the plan ensures that seniors with chronic conditions receive “personalised, data-driven care plans that can be accessed and monitored remotely”. Support is available 24/7 via app or phone.

Reducing healthcare costs

Healthcare for seniors is usually expensive due to frequent hospital visits, chronic illness management, and the need for specialised care.

According to a representative, the starting annual cost is competitive as similar schemes start from Dh25,000. Teleconsultations help seniors reduce unnecessary outpatient visits and promote early diagnosis. Additionally, preventive measures and structured programmes reduce complications and hospital admissions, the representative added. Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance, said the scheme offers comprehensive coverage that "guarantees seniors access to the highest quality of care". Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO at Aster DM Healthcare, said: "From telehealth services to in-person consultations, this initiative ensures that the elderly population in Dubai receives the full spectrum of healthcare services that they need … Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for seniors in the UAE by offering them the most comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions available."