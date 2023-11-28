Dubai: New food festival to feature authentic Sri Lankan cuisine

Says will support the UAE's ambitious goal to make COP28 the most inclusive ever
The Sri Lankan Embassy in the UAE will host a food festival on December 2-3 at Zabeel Park in Dubai. The festival will feature authentic Sri Lankan delicacies, the mission said in a statement.
Leading food vendors and hotels will dish out authentic treats so as to give the cosmopolitan population of the UAE a slice of the famous Sri Lankan cuisine. Many dishes from the island nation are spicy and aromatic, with the cuisine featuring rich and often colourful combinations of spices, herbs, rice, fish and coconut.
“We are expecting between 5,000-8,000 diners on each day to taste dishes served at 50-100 stalls. Musical performances by leading bands will add more colour to the event,” the embassy said.
Says will support the UAE's ambitious goal to make COP28 the most inclusive ever
Most of them are elderly and suffer from cancer and 'trauma issues', says medical expert
Initiative is part of the department of public services' commitment to spread joy among residents on Union Day
Sharjah City Municipality shares 9 types of products that beauty centres should refrain from using
Heavy rains lashed the country earlier this month, resulting in roads and vehicles being submerged in water in many parts of the country
Recalling a bygone time when there was no industry and a weakened economy, the historian explains how tough life was in the Trucial states
Campground features a floating bridge that bobs gently in rhythm with the water
The mosque has the capacity to accommodate 800 worshippers, offering both indoor and outdoor prayer areas