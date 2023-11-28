Dubai: New food festival to feature authentic Sri Lankan cuisine

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 9:00 AM

The Sri Lankan Embassy in the UAE will host a food festival on December 2-3 at Zabeel Park in Dubai. The festival will feature authentic Sri Lankan delicacies, the mission said in a statement.

Leading food vendors and hotels will dish out authentic treats so as to give the cosmopolitan population of the UAE a slice of the famous Sri Lankan cuisine. Many dishes from the island nation are spicy and aromatic, with the cuisine featuring rich and often colourful combinations of spices, herbs, rice, fish and coconut.

“We are expecting between 5,000-8,000 diners on each day to taste dishes served at 50-100 stalls. Musical performances by leading bands will add more colour to the event,” the embassy said.