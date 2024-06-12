Dubai: New Expo grant offers up to $100,000 to women social entrepreneurs; how to apply

They will be competing in football, cricket, and volleyball tournaments, among other activities
Women social entrepreneurs can apply to get up to $100,000 grant from the newly launched Expo City Dubai Foundation “to support their grassroots initiatives that benefit people and the planet".
Submissions for the grant is open as of now. “We are ready to consider all proposals and support exciting, impactful initiatives in a timely manner,” Yousuf Caires, executive director at Expo City Dubai Foundation, told Khaleej Times.
“This is the first of many collaborative initiatives in partnership with Expo City Dubai’s Women’s Pavilion to create a centre for women social entrepreneurs… We will actively support with funding and investment, providing grants between $50,000 and $100,000,” he added.
The foundation will support entrepreneurs and assist start-ups.
Caires noted the Foundation was created to support social entrepreneurs across a wide range of sectors – be that climate, youth and education, people of determination or women. “We work together with a like-minded community of entrepreneurs, philanthropists, corporates and fellow foundations from around the world,” he underscored.
Expo City Dubai Foundation is an offshoot of Expo Live’s legacy and partnerships, which has backed 191 initiatives from 92 countries.
Expo Live started in 2013, and in its first five cycles positively impacted 5.8 million people worldwide, created 160,000 jobs, improved healthcare for 1.1 million people and restored 36 million hectares of desert and non-arable land.
