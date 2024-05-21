E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: New Dh55-billion community with ponds, parks to be built near Al Maktoum airport

The community was launched by real-estate developer Emaar Properties on Tuesday

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 12:36 PM

Emaar Properties, real-estate developer, on Tuesday launched Dh55-billion The Heights Country Club & Wellness, which will span over 81 million square feet.

Located 10 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, the project will house townhouses and semi-attached villas, a wellness centre, parks, ponds, lush greenways, and a country club. It also features cycling and jogging tracks, expansive parks, and numerous event plazas, integrated into the 1.3 million square metres of open space.


The community infrastructure includes schools, hospitals, mosques, and a large retail space with a variety of upscale shopping and dining options.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


“By combining lush landscapes, advanced wellness facilities, and dynamic community spaces, we are creating an environment that goes beyond the typical aspects of luxury living by providing a holistic lifestyle that benefits residents' physical and mental health,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties.

Developers are increasingly focusing on Dubai South and its vicinities after the announcement of the relocation of Dubai International (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport over the next 10 years. The airport will be the largest in the world with a capacity to handle 260 million passengers annually upon its completion.

The Dubai-listed Emaar Properties is one of the world’s largest real estate companies with a land bank of over 1.7 billion sqft in the UAE and key international markets.

It has delivered over 109,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002.

ALSO READ:
Waheed Abbas

More news from UAE