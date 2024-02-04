UAE

Dubai: New bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road will cut travel time to 3 minutes to seafront district

The 1,500-metre bridge will have two lanes in each direction

by

A Staff Reporter
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 11:39 AM

Last updated: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 11:44 AM

A bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour will slash travel time to the seafront destination from 12 minutes to three. The 1,500-metre bridge will have two lanes in each direction.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the bridge will serve as a direct entry/exit point for Dubai Harbour. It can accommodate 6,000 vehicles per hour.

“The bridge extends from the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai) to Dubai Harbour Street. It passes by the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour,” said Al Tayer.

Mattar Al Tayer

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief portfolio management officer at Shamal Holding — which owns Dubai Harbour — said: “Upon its completion, the bridge will provide free traffic flow to and from Dubai Harbour … This project is part of our commitment to building extraordinary residential and tourist communities.”

Abdulla Binhabtoor

Nestled between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour is home to Skydive Dubai which features a 770-metre-long runway.

ALSO READ:

