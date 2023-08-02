Dubai: New agreement to improve monitoring, response time to fires in residential areas

A survey of elderly citizens' homes will be conducted, along with a promotional campaign for the fire alarm system ‘Husnutak'

Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 6:28 PM

The General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to integrate their systems to monitor incidents affecting residential properties.

The agreement will facilitate immediate communication between Dubai Civil Defense and MBRHE in the event of a fire, and enable their personnel to respond swiftly and provide housing solutions to the affected families if required.

The MoU also aims to facilitate collaboration with insurance companies to speed up damage assessment and compensation processes for insured properties. It also entails the creation of a joint database to study the cause of such incidents and formulate strategic prevention plans.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties have formed a joint working team to coordinate and monitor developments, with the aim of finding long-term solutions to any challenges.

Both organisations will collaborate to conduct a survey of elderly citizens' homes and run a promotional campaign for the fire alarm system ‘Husnutak’, aimed at enhancing the rate of installation in such homes. The primary goal of the campaign is to enhance the safety and security of residents and protect them from fire accidents.

Brigadier Rashed Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Defense General Directorate, and Omar Hamad Bushahab, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Al Matrooshi emphasised the significance of ensuring the ‘Husnutak’ device is installed in all residences to enhance safety and security. The MoU seeks to enhance and optimise the efforts of firefighters and rescuers and support fire prevention and rapid response to incidents.

Omar Hamad Bushahab said the partnership with Dubai Civil Defense will enhance MBRHE’s capability to respond rapidly to emergencies and identify their causes. The two organisations will work together with relevant authorities to develop strategic preventive measures that will contribute to safeguarding the lives and property of residents affected by fire incidents, he added.

