Dubai: Nearly 80 boat collisions, 10 maritime incidents recorded in first half of 2024

Performances will continue every Saturday throughout the next month, moving between key tourist areas in the emirate
Nearly 80 boat collisions and 10 maritime rescue incidents were handled by Dubai Police in the first half of 2024, authorities announced on Friday.
Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station, said they have responded to a total of 78 maritime collisions, and recorded 272 maritime-related violations from January to June this years
He also noted “Dubai Police's marine rescue teams are among the most skilled and well-prepared in the country and the region, that are equipped with the latest technology, advanced rescue tools, fast boats, and advanced GPS devices."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Col Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, deputy director of the Ports Police Station, added “the teams have demonstrated their ability to respond swiftly and effectively, saving numerous lives and providing assistance in critical situations."
He further noted that the Facilities Security Section conducted 12 field inspections “that identified seven areas of concern that require targeted adjustments by relevant entities per laws and regulations
Dubai Police underscored “promoting awareness of maritime security and safety is a key priority". They have delivered more 550 lectures and training workshops focused on maritime security and safety, and also organised navigation procedures according to UAE maritime laws.
ALSO READ:
Performances will continue every Saturday throughout the next month, moving between key tourist areas in the emirate
Another expat based in Kuwait also wins Dh100,000
The injured colleagues are currently receiving the healthcare services in the country
The closures took place in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City
Know the red flags and warning signs that indicate your child may be struggling with bullying
According to experts, profit margins rise further for those who do upgrades on their properties
Like everyone else, drivers are entitled to national holidays and are eligible for overtime if they are required to work on public holidays
Gift Solomon left her home in Nigeria to find better prospects in the UAE and she now heads a company worth over Dh15 million