Dubai: Nearly 80 boat collisions, 10 maritime incidents recorded in first half of 2024

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 2:30 PM

Nearly 80 boat collisions and 10 maritime rescue incidents were handled by Dubai Police in the first half of 2024, authorities announced on Friday.

Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station, said they have responded to a total of 78 maritime collisions, and recorded 272 maritime-related violations from January to June this years

He also noted “Dubai Police's marine rescue teams are among the most skilled and well-prepared in the country and the region, that are equipped with the latest technology, advanced rescue tools, fast boats, and advanced GPS devices."

Col Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, deputy director of the Ports Police Station, added “the teams have demonstrated their ability to respond swiftly and effectively, saving numerous lives and providing assistance in critical situations."

He further noted that the Facilities Security Section conducted 12 field inspections “that identified seven areas of concern that require targeted adjustments by relevant entities per laws and regulations