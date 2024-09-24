Dubai: Nearly 20,000 illegal residents correct visa status with less than 40 days to go

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the longstanding bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of trade and investment
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has so far managed to regularise the status of 19,772 individuals, while 7,401 exit permits have been issued to violators wishing to return to their home countries during the amnesty program that started on September1.
GDRFA confirmed its staff's readiness to assist violators in rectifying their situations and providing support as the amnesty period ends on October31.
According to Amer Centres, they have qualified and informed the employees about the critical services related to the amnesty period. Employee orientation sessions were organized, and 60 inspectors were appointed to provide technical support at service centres.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Amer centres, spread across 86 locations in Dubai, offer services for residence renewal, status adjustment, exit permits, lost documents, and necessary consultations.
The centres explained that the inspectors' role is to support the centres by guiding clients and offering solutions for correcting their statuses.
They ensure service centres operate correctly and do not exploit the amnesty negatively, ensuring its efficiency and informing violators about all procedures.
The GDRFA in Dubai continues to implement this pioneering initiative launched by the Federal Authority, aimed at regularizing the status of residence law violators. The Amer centres are a fundamental pillar of this initiative, providing a comprehensive platform for humanitarian services that allows individuals to rectify their situations in line with federal laws.
His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, stated, "The Amer centres work diligently to achieve the initiative's objectives by providing the best possible services, whether in guidance or speeding up procedures for violators."
"We are committed to providing full support to anyone wishing to rectify their status, either through the services provided by Amer centres or through the specialized team that seeks to facilitate the process," He added.
The initiative effectively fosters a stable and safe environment in the UAE, emphasizing the country's humanitarian values in supporting residents and creating a more stable and cohesive society.
The GDRFA in Dubai urges all violators to take advantage of this humanitarian opportunity to rectify their situations according to the law or easily choose voluntary departure. The administration encourages clients to visit Amer centres or call (8005111) for more information and support available around the clock.
ALSO READ:
The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the longstanding bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of trade and investment
President Sheikh Mohamed and Joe Biden emphasised plans to deepen cooperation on space exploration, clean energy and artificial intelligence
Some say the congestion starts as early as 6.30am and lasts until late morning
The athlete's proactive approach includes a balanced diet and carefully regulating his insulin pump to prevent drops in blood sugar during training
Studies indicate that approximately 28.2% of schoolgoing children and 34.7% of adolescents in the UAE are classified as overweight or obese
The Dubai Cares report, released after two years of consultation with experts, has called for integration of education and climate change
The nebula, called so because it resembles the flower, is located in the Cygnus constellation
The case has garnered significant attention from citizens and residents, who strongly criticised the programme for allowing such attacks on a child