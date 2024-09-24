Dubai: Nearly 20,000 illegal residents correct visa status with less than 40 days to go

Photo: file

​The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has so far managed to regularise the status of 19,772 individuals, while 7,401 exit permits have been issued to violators wishing to return to their home countries during the amnesty program that started on September1.

GDRFA confirmed its staff's readiness to assist violators in rectifying their situations and providing support as the amnesty period ends on October31.

According to Amer Centres, they have qualified and informed the employees about the critical services related to the amnesty period. Employee orientation sessions were organized, and 60 inspectors were appointed to provide technical support at service centres.

The Amer centres, spread across 86 locations in Dubai, offer services for residence renewal, status adjustment, exit permits, lost documents, and necessary consultations.

The centres explained that the inspectors' role is to support the centres by guiding clients and offering solutions for correcting their statuses.

They ensure service centres operate correctly and do not exploit the amnesty negatively, ensuring its efficiency and informing violators about all procedures.

The GDRFA in Dubai continues to implement this pioneering initiative launched by the Federal Authority, aimed at regularizing the status of residence law violators. The Amer centres are a fundamental pillar of this initiative, providing a comprehensive platform for humanitarian services that allows individuals to rectify their situations in line with federal laws.

His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, stated, "The Amer centres work diligently to achieve the initiative's objectives by providing the best possible services, whether in guidance or speeding up procedures for violators."