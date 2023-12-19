Dubai: Naukri Gulf responds to controversial job ad amid uproar

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 8:24 AM

In the wake of the uproar over a Dubai real estate advertisement that mandated female candidates to 'strategically leverage dating apps,' Naukri Gulf has issued a comprehensive response. This follows the story reported by Khaleej Times on December 16, where the job posting, flagged for its controversial requirement, sparked widespread backlash.

The ensuing outcry prompted Naukri Gulf to address the situation, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the posting and its subsequent removal from the platform.

Naukri Gulf, the host of the job posting, clarified that it was a free posting from a customer and went live briefly on the site. In response to the incident, the platform highlighted its Quality Check (QC) process, consisting of a two-staged approach involving manual QC followed by artificial intelligence (AI) powered screening for all advertisements on Naukrigulf.com.

During the AI QC check, the system detected what Naukri Gulf termed as the "modus operandi" of lead generation" in the content, leading to the immediate removal of the post. The platform said it also took swift action by disabling access to the account responsible for the content, citing a violation of their terms and conditions.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Naukri Gulf emphasised its commitment to a strong QC process and its usage policy, stating that discriminatory or inappropriate content is considered non-compliant and promptly deleted. Users found in violation are blocked from using the site until cleared by the compliance team.

The company asserted its role as one of the first job sites to identify and remove the controversial job posting. However, the platform noted that the same job was still present on other platforms and provided screenshots as evidence.

