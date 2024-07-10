Dubai Municipality warns owners to clear neglected vehicles at testing centres

It also works by providing the best response time to emergency calls, which is four minutes only
Neglected vehicles across nine registration and testing centres in the Emirate will be confiscated if their owners don’t clear them out soon, authorities have announced. The Dubai Municipality has issued 68 vehicle clearance alerts; 38 posters; and 30 text messages to owners who have left their vehicles unattended for a long time in the parking lots and courtyards of the testing centres.
The campaign targets vehicles abandoned at Warsan, Qusais, Shamil Muhaisnah, Wasel Nadd Al Hammar, Tamam, Al Awir Motor Show, Al Barsha, Al Mumayaz, and Wasel Al Jadaf centres.
The civic body said the campaign has seen a “response rate” of 95 per cent, “efficiently addressing and managing the situation”.
On spotting a neglected vehicle, authorities first issue a warning for a period that can vary from three to 15 days, depending on the location and state of the vehicle. If the vehicle is Dubai-registered, an SMS is sent to the owner. If the vehicle is not cleared within the period specified in the notice, it is towed to the impoundment yard in Al Awir area. Before it is auctioned, the owner may retrieve it by contacting the municipality.
Saeed Safar, director of Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said a monitoring team was formed last month to track neglected vehicles and equipment, which include light and heavy vehicles, locomotives, trailers and boats. This crew included a team from the Roads and Transport Authority and a company to handle the seizure of discarded vehicles.
The municipality reminded residents that they need to find a suitable place for their vehicles, especially if they are travelling.
