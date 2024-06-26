Dubai mum reveals how she helped daughter overcome trauma of cyberbullying

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 9:18 PM

For Dubai parent Banasri Brandon, the term 'social media bullying' evokes strong emotions — almost nightmarish. Her 16-year-old daughter endured merciless trolling from peers she had considered friends.

“My daughter was involved in a situation where some known friends, after a disagreement, created an Instagram page to bully her,” she said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “They further added friends from various other schools and instructed them to tease her about her looks, even using AI-generated pictures to distort her appearance.”

Banasri is one of the millions of parents worldwide who struggle to navigate the murky world of social media that their children are on. Describing it as “challenging” and “often bewildering,” she said that she emphasised on kindness after the bullying incident.

She introduced positive strategies and coping mechanisms to help her daughter after the incident. "I encouraged her to talk to a trusted adult, engage in hobbies, or practice mindfulness to handle her emotions and conflicts. I worked on building her resilience and self-esteem, teaching her that confidence should come from within and not be dependent on others' opinions.”

Cyberbullying is a major concern among parents in the UAE. A 2022 study by Cartoon Network in partnership with YouGov surveying over 3000 parents found that over 62% of children had been bullied.

Anonymity

According to experts, the anonymity afforded by the internet is a prime factor in bullying.

“Through the use of fake accounts, students can bully others without the risk of being caught,” said Christine Kritzas, Counselling Psychologist & Director of Parenting & Family Services at The Lighthouse Arabia. “There term used to describe bullies who conceal their identity whilst putting aggressive and offensive comments about people on the internet is keyboard warriors. They avoid facing their victims, are less concerned about being caught and are bolder behind their keyboards as a result.”

Christine said that because the bully can't see the actual emotional effect they’re having on their victims, the intensity of the bullying increases. “This makes it much easier for the bully to say things they would not normally sprout out loud in person,” she said.

Last month, Khaleej Times reported about mothers in the UAE cautioning about teenagers being added to random Whatsapp groups where bullying was rampant and inappropriate content was shared.

