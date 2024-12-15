Dubai: Multiple-car collision on Sheikh Zayed Road causes tailbacks

Image used for illustrative purpose only

A multiple-car collision caused tailbacks on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday during the morning hours.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, an eyewitness narrated the incident, saying several recovery and police vehicles were on the scene.

The incident took place on the road running parallel to Emirates Grand Hotel and A A Tower buildings on the major highway, heading in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I heard a noise but I couldn’t figure out what it was in the beginning. Then I realised that it was an accident between multiple cars," said NA.

Describing the force of the impact, the Dubai resident said one car had turned "a full 180 degrees".

A white sedan car, a Range Rover and a taxi were among the vehicles involved in the accident. The front portion of the vehicles' exterior were damaged, with some of their tyres affected, as per the eyewitness.