Dubai: Motorists to expect delays due to staggered road closures during marathon

Dubai drivers can expect delays on some roads this morning due to a half marathon that started at 6am and ends at 9.30am.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) posted the route map for Dubai City Half Marathon (MaiDubai2024) on X.

The map shows that Al Mustaqbal, Al l'mlat and Al Sukook streets will be affected. Take a look at the route here:

The RTA said that all traffic directions on the streets and intersections throughout the race route will be managed in coordination with Dubai Police to ensure smooth and easy traffic flow.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Organisers have said that the 5km, 10km, and 21km race showcases the beautiful sights of Dubai International Financial Centre.