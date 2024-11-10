Dubai mobilises 192 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to Lebanon, expanding aid efforts

Photos: Dubai Media Office/X

More packages of urgent relief supplies were transferred to Lebanon by Dubai Humanitarian under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The 192 tonnes of aid were provided by UNHCR in support of those affected by the ongoing war, Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

On November 1, the UAE has dispatched the fifteenth aircraft carrying additional aid to the Lebanese people, delivering 40 tonnes of essential food packages, particularly for children.

The provisions are part of the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" national campaign, which was launched following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Since October 1, the UAE has delivered around 672 tonnes of relief to help Lebanon in this dire situation.

Helping Lebanese women