Dubai Metro update: Four stations remain closed on Red Line

Rough ride for Dubai Metro Red Line commuters

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 8:56 AM Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 9:11 AM

Dubai Metro services remain impacted after unprecedented rain in the UAE last week. Operations had almost came to a standstill, leaving around a large number commuters stranded at several stations.

While the Red Line has become operational in both directions, the metro is still not halting at these four stations - Onpassive, Equiti, Al Mashreq and Energy.

In the update, the Roads and Transport (RTA) further said the Dubai metro is operational from Centrepoint to Expo 2020 and UAE exchange stations.

The RTA also said for those who are coming from Centrepoint Metro station, changing to another station is a must at Business Bay or Al Khal stations. Thereafter, they need to use the shuttle buses to reach the next station

The RTA urged commuters to follow the instruction signages and seek guidance from Dubai Metro staff.

8.45 am, Monday: Huge crowd outside Business Bay Metro Station (Al Safa side) Photo: Mazhar Farooqui

Meanwhile, there was a huge rush of commuters at Metro Red Line's Red Business Bay Metro Station (Al Safa side) on Monday morning. The traffic volume was on the rise on the Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Safa toll gate heading towards the World Trade Centre.

Photo: Mazhar Farooqui

