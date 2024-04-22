Dubai Metro update: Four stations remain closed on Red Line

The authority said it is working to "provide maximum aid to the affected families"
Dubai Metro services remain impacted after unprecedented rain in the UAE last week. Operations had almost came to a standstill, leaving around a large number commuters stranded at several stations.
While the Red Line has become operational in both directions, the metro is still not halting at these four stations - Onpassive, Equiti, Al Mashreq and Energy.
In the update, the Roads and Transport (RTA) further said the Dubai metro is operational from Centrepoint to Expo 2020 and UAE exchange stations.
The RTA also said for those who are coming from Centrepoint Metro station, changing to another station is a must at Business Bay or Al Khal stations. Thereafter, they need to use the shuttle buses to reach the next station
The RTA urged commuters to follow the instruction signages and seek guidance from Dubai Metro staff.
Meanwhile, there was a huge rush of commuters at Metro Red Line's Red Business Bay Metro Station (Al Safa side) on Monday morning. The traffic volume was on the rise on the Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Safa toll gate heading towards the World Trade Centre.
