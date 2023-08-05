Dubai Metro resumes normal operations after technical glitch

The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation during the disrupted period

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 6:18 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 7:16 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced that normal metro service has resumed, after a disruption was announced earlier.

The RTA had issued an advisory, alerting commuters about a disruption in Metro services on the red line.

Some parts of the Dubai Metro's Red Line were affected by a technical glitch, the authority said.

Buses had been provided to riders during this short period as a way to commute between the affected stations.

The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation.