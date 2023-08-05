Dubai Metro resumes normal operations after technical glitch

Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile after the count of three
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced that normal metro service has resumed, after a disruption was announced earlier.
The RTA had issued an advisory, alerting commuters about a disruption in Metro services on the red line.
Some parts of the Dubai Metro's Red Line were affected by a technical glitch, the authority said.
Buses had been provided to riders during this short period as a way to commute between the affected stations.
The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation.
