Dubai: Massive gridlock on Al Khail road as 2 accidents, roadworks cause 24-min delay

At the moment, vehicles are at a standstill across all lanes for nearly 5km on the major highway

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 4:36 PM

Last updated: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 5:53 PM

A massive gridlock has been reported on Al Khail road extending for 4.9km, according to Google Maps.

The major build-up is being caused by two accidents and roadworks that are taking place in that stretch. A huge red line can be seen on Google Maps, beginning from near Dubai Design District till Al Quoz, indicating that the gridlock is on the side of the road heading to Abu Dhabi.


One lane has also reportedly been closed, with KT reader K Ann saying, "There are only five functioning lanes instead of six, which is adding to the pile up."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


An information board just after Business Bay bridge warned oncoming motorists about a gridlock. Those driving to the area have been advised to take alternative routes.

Web Desk

