Dubai: Man sentenced to 3 years in jail, deportation over murder attempt at labour camp

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a man to three years in prison and fined him Dh50,000 after finding him guilty of attempted murder following a stabbing incident during a dispute at a labour accommodation in Dubai.

The incident occurred on December 30, 2023, in Dubai’s Al Quoz Industrial Area, where a verbal altercation escalated into physical violence.

According to court records, the accused and the victim, both Indian nationals residing in shared accommodation, had been consuming alcohol when an argument broke out after the victim insulted the accused.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Witnesses reported that, in a state of intoxication, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, face, and abdomen, causing severe injuries.

Medical reports confirmed that the victim suffered deep stab wounds, leading to internal bleeding and requiring urgent surgical intervention.

It was also submitted that the 23-year-old accused ran into the labour accommodation after the stabbing and caused a disturbance

Authorities responded after receiving reports of the incident. The victim, who was found bleeding heavily on the floor, was transported to Rashid Hospital.

Law enforcement officials arrested the accused and recovered the knife used in the attack.

During the trial, the accused denied intent to kill, claiming that he acted under the influence of alcohol and did not recall the full details of the attack.

“The accused was drunk and acting bizarrely, laughing for no reason at times,” testified a co-worker who witnessed the incident.

“Both the victim and the accused were seated next to each other in the smoking area. Just seconds after I turned my attention to my mobile phone, they began screaming at each other, which ultimately led to the stabbing,” he added. The judges also convicted the accused of a separate charge of consuming alcohol and causing a disturbance in a public place. He received an additional six months in prison and a fine of Dh100,000. The court ordered his deportation upon completion of his sentence. ALSO READ: Dubai: Man sentenced to life in prison for killing friend, attempting to flee UAE Dubai expat to be deported after 6-month jail sentence for assaulting police officer