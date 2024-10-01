Dubai: Man leaves wife, children stranded outside of UAE; police resolve dispute amicably

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:22 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 8:05 PM

A family dispute which led to a European woman and her children being stranded outside the UAE after her husband refused to pay for their tickets back home was quickly resolved by the Dubai Police.

Represented by the General Department of Human Rights, Dubai Police offered guidance and support to help the couple reconcile, while considering the best interests of their children. This intervention aligned with Wadeema law, which emphasises the significance of protecting children's rights.

Major Rashid Nasser Al Ali, Head of the Child Protection Section, stated that the wife had approached the Emirati embassy in a European country, claiming that her husband had booked a one-way ticket for her and their children to visit her relatives for a vacation. “However, he subsequently refused to cover the children's expenses and return tickets, prompting her to seek assistance from the embassy to resolve the situation for her family,” he said.

Major Al Ali explained that the European woman filed a complaint with the Emirati embassy, through the relevant authorities, claiming that her husband had not covered her and their children's living expenses. “One child is two years old, and the other is five months old,” he said. “She also reported that he was unwilling to pay for or book their return tickets to the UAE. After the embassy contacted the relevant authorities, Dubai Police promptly reached out to the father regarding the complaint and sought for an amicable solution, prioritising the wellbeing of the children above all else.”

"By providing advice and guidance and clarifying the Emirati law ‘Wadeema’ provisions, the father took steps to send financial support and book return tickets for his family. We closely monitored the situation until we confirmed that all requirements were met and that they returned safely to the country. Additionally, we enrolled them in the 'Safe Child' program to ensure a secure environment that fosters stability for the two children,” Major Al Ali continued.

He highlighted that the Child Protection section is committed to receiving and following up on all complaints and cases, whether they are submitted inside or outside the country through official channels. “Furthermore, there is ongoing awareness of children's rights under the Wadeema law, along with active monitoring of all reports concerning children and prompt actions to safeguard their rights as guaranteed by law,” he concluded.