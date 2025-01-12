Dubai: Man convicted of assaulting minor girl in elevator

Dubai Court has convicted a Pakistani national for indecent assault against a 10-year-old girl in an elevator at a residential building in Dubai’s Al Souq Al Kabeer area.

The incident happened on April 1, 2024 around 7:30pm when the young girl entered the elevator to reach her apartment.

The defendant forced his way in, engaged her in unwelcome conversation, and subsequently touched her inappropriately.

The victim, startled and frightened, reported the incident to her mother immediately upon reaching her apartment.

The woman called her husband and informed him of the incident.

“Around 15 minutes after I went to the supermarket in our building, my wife called and informed me about the incident. She said the man had gotten off on our floor and was still present,” the father said in court records.

Her father arrived and confronted the defendant and notified Dubai Police leading to his arrest.

During questioning the girl told investigators that she was jogging around the building with her father then headed home while her father walked into the supermarket in the same building.

“Inside the elevator the man started chatting with me asking if I played any sport but I ignored him,” the girl said in court records.

"After he ignored him, he told me I was fat and must start exercising then touched me." During the trial, the defendant admitted to being in the elevator with the victim but claimed that his actions were intended to encourage her to exercise, denying any malicious intent. However, the court found that the defendant's actions constituted indecent assault under Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on crimes and penalties and its amendments. The court gave a guilty verdict and sentenced the man to three months in prison to be followed by deportation.