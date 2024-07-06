Dubai: Man arrested for exploiting banking system flaw to credit Dh74,500 in own account

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

A Dubai resident has been charged with exploiting a flaw in a local bank’s credit card payment system, resulting in the embezzlement of Dh74,500.

The incident occurred on February 2 and 3, 2024, under the jurisdiction of Al Muraqqabat Police Station.

Dubai public prosecution has brought charges against the Ugandan national, alleging that he used an unauthorised electronic payment method to acquire funds illegally.

He is accused of manipulating a vulnerability in the credit card payment service provided by the bank through the messaging application WhatsApp.

According to the court documents, the accused discovered a loophole in the bank’s WhatsApp payment service, which allows customers to pay their credit card dues.

The flaw involved entering a negative sign ('-') before the payment amount, which resulted in the bank’s system erroneously crediting the same amount back into the customer’s account, even if the account lacked the necessary funds.

Exploiting this loophole, the accused made two transactions on consecutive days, entering the amount Dh74,500 preceded by a negative sign. Consequently, the bank’s system credited this amount to his account.

The accused then promptly transferred the funds to another account at a different local bank and withdrew the money on the same day.

The fraudulent transactions were detected by the victim bank’s accounting and IT department, which led to an internal review of the accused’s account. Upon discovering the unauthorised transactions, the bank officials reported the incident to the police.

The man was then apprehended, and a white iPhone Pro Max 15, believed to be used in committing the crime, was seized from him.

During investigation, an IT specialist at the victim bank, testified that the flaw was discovered during a routine audit in February.