Dubai Mall to introduce paid parking from July 1

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 9:57 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 10:44 AM

Dubai Mall on Wednesday said it will introduce paid parking in cooperation with Salik Company from July 1.

The new paid parking system at Dubai Mall applies to Grand Parking, Cinema Parking, and Fashion Parking, while Zabeel and Fountain Views parking locations will remain complimentary.

On weekdays, motorists will have free parking during the first four hours, then they will be charged between Dh20 and Dh1,000 for parking. During the weekend, the first six hours will be free and they will be charged on an hourly basis.

Here is how much motorists will be charged for parking at Dubai Mall:

Weekdays:

Hours Rate 0-4 Free 4-5 Dh20 5-6 Dh60 6-7 Dh80 7-8 Dh100 >8 Dh200 >12 Dh500 >24 Dh1,000

Weekends:

Hours Rate 0-4 Free 4-5 Free 5-6 Free 6-7 Dh80 7-8 Dh100 >8 200 >12 500 >24 Dh1,000

In December 2023, it was announced that paid parking would be introduced at Dubai Mall in cooperation with Salik with a barrier-free system. The mall has more than 13,000 parking spaces.

Salik announced a cooperation with Emaar Malls on Friday that it would "deliver a seamless and efficient parking management system at Dubai Mall. Under the terms of the agreement, Salik’s technology will be deployed to enable a smooth, barrier-free parking experience for mall customers.”

It said the paid parking system will be introduced to improve parking availability and ensure a more convenient and efficient visit for all visitors to the mall. The introduction of paid parking aims to free up spaces, ensuring guests can find parking more quickly and easily.

“This new approach is not just about parking; it is about providing a seamless experience for every guest from the moment they arrive. By implementing this system, we are ensuring that our guests can enjoy a hassle-free visit, with the confidence that their parking needs are well taken care of,” it said in a statement.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to enhancing the guest experience by leveraging innovative technologies, in collaboration with Salik. This collaboration highlights our dedication to continually improving our services and setting new benchmarks in retail and leisure,” said Ahmed Almatrooshi of Emaar Properties.

“This is an important step in our strategic evolution to become a global leader in sustainable and smart mobility solutions and is also in line with our ambition to deliver innovative and convenient solutions that eliminate the need for gates or barriers. This is just the beginning for us, and we are truly excited to have Emaar as our first partner,” said Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik Company.