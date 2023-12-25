Dubai: Major exhibition introduces paid entry for visitors in 2024

KT Photo: M. Sajjad

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 9:34 AM

Arab Health 2024, the largest healthcare exhibition in the Middle East, will move to a paid-for visitor ticketing system for its upcoming edition.

The visitor registration for the mega healthcare exhibition has always been free.

“From January 4, onwards, Arab Health will be introducing a paid-for ticketing system for visitors attending the event. This is to ensure purposeful attendance and to guarantee that everyone benefits from meaningful business and learning opportunities,” said Informa Markets, the organiser of the exhibition, in an email.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE residents and visitors who wish to attend will have to register before January 4, 2024, for free entry. Following this date, the visitors will be required to pay Dh100 between January 4 to 28, 2024 as an ‘early bird’ offer and Dh200 for visitors between January 29, 2024 and February 1, 2024.

The four-day Arab Health 2024 will take place from January 29 to February 1, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition was officially sold out in November, over three months ahead of the exhibition start date, with a record number of international exhibitors taking to the show floor, said Informa Markets, the organiser of the exhibition.

More than 110,000 healthcare professional visits are expected for the 49th edition of the show.

A total of 73 countries will be represented by exhibitors, with a total of 25 halls occupied. It will house over 40 international pavilions with Serbia and Hong Kong making their debut while Australia, Estonia, Italy and Indonesia increase the size of their pavilion exhibition space.

ALSO READ: