Dubai: Lucky winner hits Dh15-million jackpot with Dh15 ticket in Emirates Draw

One participant just became one of the luckiest Emirates Draw winners of the year — after hitting the whopping Dh15-million jackpot on Friday night.
The participant — now the third grand prize winner of the Easy6 game — bought a Dh15 ticket and picked six numbers out of a pool of 39. And that's it, all the chosen numbers matched the six that popped up in the latest draw: 14, 28, 15, 4, 37, 32.
The first Easy6 winner to bag the Dh15-million prize was an Indian driver who was earning a Dh3,200 salary. The second one was a Filipino coffee shop manager.
Emirates Draw is expected to reveal the identity of the third winner soon, after a comprehensive verification process.
"Today is a joyful celebration, a testament to our continuous commitment to making a positive impact on people's lives. The entire Emirates Draw Team is excited, impressively concluding this year and looking forward to more wins and surprises in 2024," said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, managing partner at Emirates Draw.
"We firmly believe that this win will not only transform the life of the winner but also ripple through their community. Emirates Draw remains dedicated in its mission to giving back, led by our flagship Coral Reef Restoration Programme, supporting the UAE's sustainability vision."
