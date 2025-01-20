Dubai: New AI seal to give companies advantage in major government projects

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Dubai has introduced a special seal to certify artificial intelligence (AI) companies operating in the emirate. Officially recognised by all Dubai government entities, the AI Seal will establish a network of companies that businesses can rely on for AI solutions.

Companies that want to partner with the UAE and Dubai governments for major projects must be AI Seal-certified.

All technology companies licensed in Dubai that provide AI-related products or services can apply free of charge at https://dub.ai/en/ai-seal-2/. However, the seal is not a business licence and does not replace the need to have one to operate in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There are six tiers - E, D, C, B, A, and S - which reflect the level of economic contribution the recipient has, with S representing the highest impact. Applications will be evaluated on: The nature of the companies’ activities and services, the number of employees specialising in AI, current and future projects, and partnerships within the public and private sectors.

AI Seals used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Supplied

Certified companies will get a unique serial number and classification. Organisations can verify the business as an AI supplier by checking the serial number on the Dubai AI Seal website.

Companies can display the seal across their digital platforms and promotional campaigns. According to the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), the initiative will promote trust in reputable AI companies. It underlines the "economic significance of the AI sector" and its potential to create new job opportunities. “Dubai AI Seal initiative has several key objectives, including providing an accessible and reliable way for verifying AI service providers, creating business opportunities in Dubai for AI companies, and recognising the strategic importance of AI companies to Dubai's economy," Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, which oversees the DCAI, said. ALSO READ: Dubai firm to invest 'historic' $5 billion to boost data centre capacity in UAE, Middle East