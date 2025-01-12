Dubai launches best voices for call to prayer contest, 'Quran in every home' initiative

Copies of the Quran will be distributed across several mosques in Dubai that attract large numbers of worshippers
As the countdown to the holy month of Ramadan has begun, Dubai has launched the second edition of an initiative that aims to strengthen families' role in nurturing national identity and instilling social and Islamic values in new generations.
This year's edition of the "Mu'adhin Al-Farij" drive will come with a new model focused on the role of the family in enhancing national identity.
A new initiative called "Quran in Every Home" was also launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
It aims at ensuring that every household in Dubai has a copy of the Holy Quran, fostering religious awareness and making the Quran easily accessible. It also encourages families and individuals in the community to recite and reflect on the Quran during Ramadan.
Copies of the Quran will be distributed across several mosques in Dubai that attract large numbers of worshippers.
Sheikh Hamdan also directed a 50% increase in the number of mosques included in the "Mu'adhin Al-Farij" initiative, with a focus on engaging children aged 6-14 years.
Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, expressed his optimism that the second season will identify promising talents to help achieve the initiative’s objectives.
Among the targets of the drive is to strengthen children's connection to mosques, encourage their participation in raising the call to prayer (Adhan), and motivate them to perform Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan, thereby deepening their bond with mosques.
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai announced that registration for a contest to choose best voices for the Adhan will begin on January 13, with the last date for submissions on February 7. The evaluation and selection phase by the judging committee will commence on February 10.
The department clarified that submissions will be assessed based on a set of precise criteria to highlight the best and most distinguished voices in delivering the Adhan.
