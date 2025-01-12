Dubai launches best voices for call to prayer contest, 'Quran in every home' initiative

As the countdown to the holy month of Ramadan has begun, Dubai has launched the second edition of an initiative that aims to strengthen families' role in nurturing national identity and instilling social and Islamic values in new generations.

This year's edition of the "Mu'adhin Al-Farij" drive will come with a new model focused on the role of the family in enhancing national identity.

A new initiative called "Quran in Every Home" was also launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It aims at ensuring that every household in Dubai has a copy of the Holy Quran, fostering religious awareness and making the Quran easily accessible. It also encourages families and individuals in the community to recite and reflect on the Quran during Ramadan.

Copies of the Quran will be distributed across several mosques in Dubai that attract large numbers of worshippers.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed a 50% increase in the number of mosques included in the "Mu'adhin Al-Farij" initiative, with a focus on engaging children aged 6-14 years.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, expressed his optimism that the second season will identify promising talents to help achieve the initiative’s objectives.

Adhan contest