Dubai launches 'Ajyal' programme to enhance religious awareness among school students

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 9:52 AM

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, has launched the "Ajyal" programme to enhance religious awareness among school students in Dubai.

The programme is part of the "Gharas Al-Khayr" initiative, which seeks to build bridges of mutual understanding among all parties involved in the educational environment.

Scheduled to run throughout the academic year, the programme reflects the joint efforts of stakeholders and experts to promote awareness and develop communication skills among students, parents, and educational and administrative bodies in schools.

It serves as a comprehensive interactive platform that includes lectures, dialogue and educational workshops featuring a select group of qualified speakers and educational specialists.

Ahmed Darwish Al-Mehairi, IACAD Director-General, stated: "The launch of the 'Ajyal' programme represents a crucial step toward achieving our vision of fostering a collaborative language to meet our goals by creating an environment for students, parents, and educational bodies using the department's available resources. This initiative reflects institutional collaboration among entities in Dubai."

Aisha Abdullah Miran, KHDA Director-General, said: "We appreciate the launch of the 'Ajyal' programme, which is a result of the ongoing efforts by our colleagues at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to raise awareness among the emerging generations about important social phenomena and to build positive interaction platforms."