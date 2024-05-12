E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: New AI tool to detect bacteria causing respiratory infections

The technology will generate results in 48 hours against the standard 14-day processes, said Director, Dubai Central Laboratory Department

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:10 PM

Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:15 PM

In a first in the region, the Dubai Central Laboratory has implemented a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect Legionella - a form of pulmonary bacteria that causes several acute respiratory infections.

Engineer Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, said: "This revolutionary method of detecting the Legionella pulmonary bacteria is among the latest to be accredited globally by the European Water Testing Network. It also has a certificate of recognition from AOAC International.


"The technology is very accurate and quick to produce results, typically needing 48 hours as opposed to the 14 days that traditional methods require."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Explaining the new AI technology, Ahmed underscored Dubai Municipality’s commitment towards developing digital infrastructure for its laboratories and equipping them with cutting-edge systems in order to overall improve the Emirate’s health and safety system.

Dubai Central Laboratory is affiliated with Dubai Municipality,

In addition, the Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department said more than 100,000 tests are carried out yearly by microbiological analysis laboratories on a variety of food types, environmental water, and consumer products to guarantee the safety of goods sold in Dubai markets.

He said food, health, industry, the environment, and several governmental and academic entities and institutions benefit from the laboratory's tests, which are based on an integrated technological system comprising nearly 5,000 technology systems and devices.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE