Dubai: Kids as young as 6 earn up to Dh2,500 monthly at 'little merchants bazaar'

Step into Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road on any given Saturday and you will be welcomed by delightful cherubic faces and enthusiastic smiles. These young vendors eagerly showcase their treasures – from trinkets, paintings, and stationery to plants, books, toys, and more. They offer a wide array of charming items — all at incredibly affordable prices.

This is the ‘Little Merchants Bazaar’, a remarkable initiative fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs — children aged 6 to 16 — who are learning the ropes of business, creativity, and independence.

This non-profit community initiative offers a one-of-a-kind platform where young minds can showcase their handmade products, decorate their tables, and engage with the public — all while developing essential life skills.

One enthusiastic entrepreneur is 11-year-old soap maker Izaan Afaaq, a resident of Ajman and a grade 5 student at Habitat School, Al Jurf. His venture began three years ago when he received a soap-making kit as a gift. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a passion.

Izaan spent hours watching YouTube tutorials, experimenting with ingredients, and perfecting his craft. At the age of eight, he participated in the Future Entrepreneur event organised by Dubai Municipality, where he showcased his organic soaps. The event marked the beginning of his journey as a little entrepreneur.

Izaan Afaaq

Izaan, who makes about Dh2,500 per month from this venture, uses his earnings to fund his love for books and Lego bricks. He also saves for his education, and contributes to charitable causes.

His mother proudly told Khaleej Times: “Izaan has become more sociable and confident. He talks to adults with ease, a skill that will benefit him throughout life. We have set up a separate bank account for him,” added Abdul Manaf.

Beyond selling soaps, Izaan conducts soap-making workshops for children. He said: “It’s amazing to see other kids get excited about creating something with their own hands. Now, even Izaan’s younger brother Almir, who is 6-years-old, lends a hand occasionally."

Another shining star of the bazaar is 13-year-old Bhakti Venkatesh Hegde, who sells eco-friendly products. A student at DPS Sharjah, Bhakti has received numerous accolades for her environmental activism and creative entrepreneurial spirit. Recently, she was awarded the Global Youth Awards - Environmental Change Award 2024 by The Legacy Project in London.

Bhakti Venkatesh Hegde

How did it start

The idea behind the Little Merchants Bazaar took root during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time when children were confined indoors, glued to screens, and longing for meaningful engagement.

Rawan Adnan Zugheir, a Palestinian expat living in Dubai since 2010, sought a way to bring children together in a productive and enriching activity.

Rawan Adnan Zugheir

“Kids were cooped up inside,” said Rawan. “I wanted to create something that kept them away from screens and helped improve their social skills. That’s when the idea of a bazaar specifically for kids came to mind.”

In the winter of 2021, the first bazaar debuted as a temporary outdoor event at Mirdif City Centre. The overwhelming response from parents and the excitement of young participants encouraged Rawan to make the bazaar a permanent fixture.

While many venues required trade licenses and formalities, Rawan found a champion in Oasis Mall, which generously provided a free space along with tables and chairs.