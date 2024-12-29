Dubai: Insurance premiums to go up from January 1, 2025; more benefits to be added

Health and motor insurance premiums will increase in Dubai from January 1, 2025, as insurers hike rates to keep pace with the rising expenses in healthcare and vehicle repair costs.

Industry executives suggest that health insurance premiums could see a more pronounced hike compared to the motor segment. They say this increase in premiums will also come up with some more benefits for the residents of the emirate.

Inflation has increased in the UAE over the past few years due to a surge in prices globally. As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, inflation is still lower than global rates, averaging just over two per cent compared to five to six per cent globally.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Revisions in insurance premiums and benefits are expected in both the health and motor sectors starting January 1, 2025. These changes reflect the evolving cost structures and claim patterns seen over the past year. Insurers are adjusting their rates to keep up with rising expenses in healthcare, inflation, and vehicle repair costs while ensuring that policyholders continue to receive adequate coverage and benefits. It’s an essential step for maintaining a balance between affordability for customers and financial sustainability for insurers,” said Avinash Babur, founder and CEO of Insurancemarket.ae.

Avinash Babur

He added that the withdrawal of pandemic-era discounts has also contributed to the upward trend.

Moin ur Rehman, executive director of Unitrust Insurance Broker, also said that insurance premiums and benefits of both health and motor sectors will be revised upward from January 1, 2025, in Dubai.

Moin ur Rehman

Rehman added that the authority has implemented additional benefits for Dubai visa holders which will have an impact on claim settlement for new/renewal policies after January 1, 2025.

Toshita Chauhan, business head for health and motor insurance, policybazaar.ae, said that as per the new Dubai Health Authority (DHA) circular, health insurance premiums and benefits are expected to undergo revisions starting January 1, 2025, to enhance the quality of coverage. However, there have not been any mandates for change in motor insurance premiums or benefits.

Toshita Chauhan

Up to 20% increase

Chauhan sees premiums increasing between five per cent to 20 per cent, depending on the additional benefits included in the health plans. The exact rise will vary based on the coverage options selected.

In motor insurance, Avinash Babur expects the increase will be modest compared to the hikes experienced in 2024.

“Last year, premiums surged due to higher claims from events like floods and the removal of Covid-related discounts, which had previously suppressed prices. In contrast, health insurance premiums could see a more pronounced rise of 10 to 15 per cent, driven by healthcare inflation, increasing claims, and the growing costs of medical services. Depending on the insurer and policy type, some segments may experience lower or higher adjustments,” he added. Right time to buy insurance now? Insurancemarket.ae chief said it’s always advisable to plan insurance renewal or purchase well ahead of time, ensuring adequate coverage and avoiding any penalties for delays. “While timing is a factor, the focus should remain on choosing the right policy that matches your needs and offers the best value. For Dubai residents, renewing policies before they expire can also help lock in current rates and avoid potential fines or gaps in coverage," added Babur. Moin ur Rehman suggested the residents can wait for additional benefits that will come up with new increased rates. Toshita Chauhan added that Dubai residents who wish to take advantage of enhanced benefits can certainly wait until January 1, 2025, when the revised coverage options will come into effect. However, for those looking to save on premiums, it’s advisable to act now, as locking in your policy before the changes may help secure lower rates while still benefiting from the current offerings. ALSO READ: UAE: Dh350 health insurance premiums to be rolled out as coverage becomes mandatory UAE: New rules issued for insurance brokers from next year UAE gets first 3rd-party motor insurance for rain, flood damages; rates start at Dh350