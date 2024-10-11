Dubai: Inmates win Chess Cup for Prisoners; beating 116 teams

Supplied photos

Inmates at Dubai Police’s Punitive and Correctional Establishments were crowned champions, beating 116 teams from 51 countries, at the recently-concluded 4th Intercontinental Chess Cup for Prisoners, it was announced on Friday.

The International Chess Federation oversaw the three-day online event, which was organised by the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Chicago.

Six players from Dubai competed in Intercontinental Chess Cup for Prisoners. They were chosen after a local competition involving 250 inmates who had previously participated in an internal tournament organised in collaboration with the Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

The 4th Intercontinental Chess Cup for Prisoners had five rounds. In the final round, the Dubai Police's inmate team defeated the male inmate team from El Salvador's Punitive and Correctional Establishments.

“The final match against the Salvadoran team was extremely challenging, we ultimately prevailed,” said Dubai inmate B.B., who also “expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support provided to them by the authorities.”

Inmate A.A. added the international chess tournament “was a great experience" and that he has loved chess "since childhood.” He viewed the championship as a personal milestone, allowing him to recognise his abilities in a game that combines mental strategy with physical engagement. He also thanked Dubai Police for the opportunity to participate.

Maj-Gen Marwan Julfar, director of Dubai Police General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, congratulated the team. He said: "Dubai Police engages inmates in numerous sports tournaments, mental games, and educational and training programs on a local and worldwide scale each year. "These activities are critical for improving physical health, channelling energy productively, and helping people intellectually and emotionally. Moreover, they help fill their free time and increase motivation through individual and team competitions," he added.