Dubai inmates receive over Dh26 million in financial, in-kind aid over the past 3 years

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 2:30 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 2:31 PM

Male and female inmates in Dubai received support from the Punitive and Correctional Establishments, who provided them with financial and in-kind assistance worth Dh26,663,703 over the past three years.

These initiatives aim to improve inmates' quality of life, aligning with Dubai Police's strategic directions to enhance security, safety, and community well-being.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, affirmed that the Humanitarian Care Section continues to operate strongly and effectively in supporting various humanitarian cases involving inmates and their families.

"These initiatives are in accordance with the state's legislative system and policies and contribute to the promotion of a culture of human rights, regardless of racial or cultural backgrounds," Brig Julfar said.

"We firmly believe that inmates require a holistic system of care encompassing educational, vocational, and healthcare components, catering to their physical and mental well-being and granting them the freedom to practice their religious rituals. Our primary goal of punishment is to assess and rehabilitate individuals.

"In addition, we implement various initiatives, events, and programs that bolster the system and guide inmates toward the right path, empowering them to embrace a new life filled with optimism and hope. This transformation enables them to pursue honourable vocations and cultivate positive values, allowing them to support themselves and their families."

He praised the efforts of charitable institutions and the humanitarian initiatives of philanthropists who actively communicate, seek out humanitarian cases, and assist. "These efforts reflect the values deeply ingrained in Emirati society, characterised by solidarity, tolerance, generosity, and compassion. Additionally, effective and fruitful partnerships between the public and private sectors support collective humanitarian and community initiatives," he continued.

Comprehensive humanity

Captain Habib Al Zarouni, Head of the Humanitarian Care Section, explained, "Charitable institutions and organisations are key partners in helping inmates and their families, especially those facing financial difficulties, to alleviate their hardships. It is worth noting the generous individuals who promptly donate and alleviate the burdens, aligning with the principle of social solidarity emphasised by our noble Islamic faith."

He further explained that Dh26,663,703 in aid was disbursed to inmates and their families over three years. “This included Dh7,900,474 in travel tickets and related expenses, Dh808,100 through community initiatives, Dh1,086,200 through supporting programmes, Dh61,885 in medical aid, Dh503,300 in family support, Dh313,657 in tuition fees and school supplies, Dh2,059,000 to settle blood money (Diyya), Dh13,779,490 to settle debts of inmates, and Dh151,597 for inmates and their families’ necessities.

Al Zarouni pointed out that aid has played a significant role in improving the living conditions of inmates within prisons, providing support to their families, and addressing their financial challenges. "These generous contributions encompass various aspects, such as assisting financially disadvantaged individuals with housing rent, covering educational expenses for their children, and providing essential living and medical supplies.

"Moreover, the aid includes monthly cash assistance for those with limited resources, medical assistance like wheelchairs and glasses, covering childbirth expenses for female inmates, issuing birth certificates for their children, providing necessary items for infants, Eid clothing, personal hygiene products, and various other forms of humanitarian assistance."

