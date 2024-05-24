Dubai: Indians eligible for pre-approved visa on arrival must first apply online

50% discounts, fee exemptions, free access: UAE's people of determination card explained
From free access to top attractions to concessions on taxis and telecom services, here's all you need to know
Indians who hold an ordinary passport and have a US green card or residence visa in UK or European Union countries must first apply online to avail of a pre-approved visa-on-arrival for entry to the UAE as a visitor for a period of 14 days.
The short-term visa can be extended for another 14 days for one time only, noted the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.
Eligible Indian travellers were being granted visa-on-arrival at UAE airports for some years. The visa is typically stamped at the immigration counter once travellers disembark from their flights. Now, passengers to Dubai need to apply online for the service first.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
GRDFA also enumerated the requirements that include:
1. A valid passport or travel document to enter the country
2. Permanent residence card (green card) issued by USA or a residence visa issued by UK or European Union countries.
3. Personal photo (white background)
Indian tourists eligible for the pre-approved visa-on-arrival must first log in to the GDRFA website https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae
They must register their details, fill up the requirements pay the fees (Dh253). After approval, the visa is sent to the user’s email.
Expected completion time is within 48 hours after application.
GDRFA, on its website, also enumerated the terms and conditions for the short-term visit visa.
1. The traveler should not have any restrictions that prevent him/her from entering the UAE
2. The validity of the passport or travel document is no less than 6 months.
3. He/she should have a visa or green card issued by competent US authorities, with a validity period of no less than 6 months. Or
4. He she should have a residence visa issued by the competent authorities in UK or European Union countries, with a validity period of no less than 6 months.
Meanwhile, in February this year, Emirates announced a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for some Indian passport holders who booked their travel with the airline.
Issued as a 14-day single entry visa, it enables Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai. The application is fulfilled by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) — VFS Global’ s facility designated by Emirates Airline to process UAE visas.
Emirates also clarified “the issuance of visas remains at the absolute discretion of GDRFA.”
ALSO READ:
From free access to top attractions to concessions on taxis and telecom services, here's all you need to know
Exploring the city is all fun and games until you realise you left your purse, wallet, or phone in a cab
A guide on the types of student visas, documents required and process to apply
While everything about the city may scream opulence, residents aren't just blindly spending their hard-earned money
Here's a guide to the requirements, fees, and certain conditions that must be met
Here are the dont's of visiting these non-Muslim houses of worship in the Emirates
Apart from government centres for Quran memorisation, the Emirates has permitted the opening of private centres by setting in place certain guidelines
This card allows residents of determination to get the services and benefits they are entitled to — from free parking to telecom discounts