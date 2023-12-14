Dubai: Indians, Bangladeshi, American, Spaniard win gold in shopping festival

Photos: Supplied

The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the trade body for the jewellery industry in the region, on Thursday announced the winners of the first two raffles in its spectacular Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) campaign.

Eight fortunate individuals have already walked away with a dazzling quarter kilo of gold each, and the excitement continues as shoppers still have the opportunity to join the winning bandwagon until January 14th, 2024.

Shoppers still have the golden chance to join this remarkable winning streak by indulging in the extraordinary offerings at any of the 275 participating jewellery outlets across the city. With a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond or pearl jewellery pieces, enthusiasts can secure their entry into DJG’s raffle and stand a chance to win a quarter kilo of gold each.

A dazzling total of 25 kilograms of gold will ultimately adorn the lives of 300 fortunate winners throughout the duration of the campaign. Moreover, customers will receive two raffle coupons upon the purchase of diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery, magnifying their prospects to grasp these coveted, shimmering rewards.

Winners

Kamaruddeen, Jinson, Jing Wan, Ashwin, Jesus Encinar, Saifa Rahman, Sangeetha Sagaran, Sharath Kumar 03315 INDIAN ¼ KILO GOL.

